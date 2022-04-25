Settlement now, reconciliation later. Menua Soghomonyan |: Morning:

Settlement now, reconciliation later. This thesis is contradicted by Menua Soghomonyan, a member of the “Consolidation” initiative, to the statements of the authorities about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and the era of peace.

Today, the members of the initiative held an awareness campaign in the University Park on Tsarav Aghbyur Street in Yerevan.

According to Menua Soghomonyan, the government is now trying to implement the process of normalization and reconciliation of Armenian-Turkish relations in one package, which is risky for several reasons, including the readiness and diligence of Turkey.

The speaker points to the government’s “most piercing argument”, which is brought on all issues: “the people gave a mandate” in the 2021 elections. The speaker describes this statement as false and fabricated, because the people did not give them a mandate to carry out an anti-state process, and all the steps of the government are in that logic. Menua Soghomonyan also describes as false the thesis spread by the government that they ensure peace and the others who are against them will bring war.

The members of the initiative see the following way out of the current situation: the formation of an interim government with the involvement of specialists, which will have limited opportunities and actions. The first task will be to reorganize the army, increase combat effectiveness, strengthen the defense system, then prevent external threats through diplomatic tactics and strategic steps, guarantee economic freedoms and social justice, and then hold early parliamentary elections within a reasonable time. The Provisional Government may not be headed by or constituted by any former official of the Republic of Armenia. In other words, there will be no person in the interim government who will predetermine the process of further formation of power.

Details coming soon in the video

Singer Arsen Grigoryan, a member of the initiative, sees no solution if the people do not wake up. “This is not a political issue, this is not a personal issue, this is not a matter of raising the price of sugar or diesel fuel, this is a matter of the existence of the state, in general, it is an existential issue,” he said, recalling how in 1988 people stood for one goal and achieved results. : He is sure they will stand now. “We will not serve anyone.” He urged not to give in to the rumors that we are small, we do not represent anything, the superpowers must obey the way they solve the issues. “It is our hand, it is not someone else’s hand and if we do not stand up today, tomorrow will be late.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN