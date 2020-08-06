Setting Sights on a 2 to 1 Play-in Series Lead – TheLeafsNation

The 2020 play-in round series in between the Blue Jackets and the Maple Leafs continues tonight with Game 3. The play-in series’ are simply five-game series, so the winner of tonight’s video game puts themselves one win far from the real 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Story lines entering into this video game are aplenty, as is typically the case in a competitive series like this one has actually been.

Primarily on most fans’ minds will be the results of the injury to Jake Muzzin and how the lines will have to modification due to the fact that of his lack. Some will look for vengeance versus the prime mover of the crash that triggered the injury, Pierre-LucDubois Some will look for to get vengeance by burying the Blue Jackets behind a 2-1 series lead. Some undoubtedly simply desire to see the blue-and-white win a “playoff series” for the very first time because 2003.

Another plot has actually been the legendary goaltending/defensive fight in between Frederik Andersen and the Leafs, and Jonas Korpisalo and the BlueJackets Each goaltender has a nothing in this series, and both have save portions above 95%, which is extremely great. Both groups have actually had a video game where they definitely drowned any offending hopes of the other group, Columbus undoubtedly doing so in Game 1 and Toronto in Game2 Will tonight see Columbus pull the tug-of-war back towards them? Or will …