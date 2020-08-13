Seth Rogen says Marvel films are ‘$200-million comedies’ he has to compete with

“Something that me and [producing partner] Evan [Goldberg] talk about a lot is how Marvel movies are comedies,” Rogen explained. “‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is a comedy. ‘Ant-Man’ is a comedy at its core. So that’s what’s out there. There are $200-million comedies out there, and so that’s something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!”

“If you’re going to make a big huge comedy, just know that your competition is Marvel. Not to say you should not make those types of films, but know that’s what audiences are seeing, and that, when you see those movies in theaters, they are playing like comedies. They are legitimately funny and star comedy stars,” said Rogen.

The funnyman added that while the superhero films are entertaining, they’re not exactly grounded in reality in comparison to the type of comedy he writes.

Rogen said his 2019 film “Good Boys” offers something different to audiences.

“What we’re offering is pure comedy and emotion and relatability and nostalgia. That’s the trade-off,” he said….