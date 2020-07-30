Seth Rogen Says Israel ‘Makes No Sense’

Comedic actor Seth Rogen just launched a truly vile attack on Israel, saying that it “makes no sense” to him.

While talking to host Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast, Rogen opened up about growing up attending Jewish schools in Vancouver, Canada. Maron gave a disclaimer at the start of the show saying that “if you don’t like Jews, you’re gonna get triggered,” adding that it was the “Jewiest talk” he’d ever had.

“If you meet a Jewish person in America, they’re probably here because someone tried to kill their grandparents not that long ago,” Rogen said to kick things off.

The “Knocked Up” star went on to denounce the Jewish state of Israel, claiming that a “better strategy” after the Holocaust would have been to spread Jews out all over the world, rather than congregate them in one place.

“You don’t keep all your Jews in one basket,” Rogen said. “It makes no sense whatsoever.”

“It would be nice to live somewhere which was not a part of Christian apocalyptic prophecy,” he said, “maybe settle somewhere the Christians don’t think you’ll have to die in order for the Apocalypse [to occur].”

Rogen then talked about why he would never live in Israel:

“To me it just seems an antiquated thought process. If it is for religious reasons, I don’t agree with it, because I think religion is silly. If it is for truly the preservation of Jewish people, it makes no sense, because again, you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place — especially when that place is proven to be pretty volatile, you know? ‘I’m trying to keep all these things safe, I’m gonna put them in my blender and hope that that’s the best place…that’ll do it.’ “It doesn’t make sense to me. And I also think that as a Jewish person I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life! They never tell you that — oh by the way, there were people there. They make it seem like it was just like sitting there, like the f*cking door’s open!… They forget to include the fact to every young Jewish person.”

Rogen indicated that his feelings on Judaism are upsetting to his wife (pictured above), who is also Jewish.

“I would have been totally happy marrying a non-Jewish person, it’s only coincidental that [his wife Lauren Miller is] Jewish, and it really bothers her when I say that,” he admitted. “She wants her Judaism to have some value to me, even though it doesn’t, in any way, shape or form.”

This comes as anti-Semitism is at an all-time high in the United States, something that Rogen admits.

“It is pervasive and it is prevalent and it is to many Jewish people so confounding that they don’t assume it’s true…” Rogen said of anti-Semitism.

“I’ve tried to put a lot of thought into why it’s happened… People obviously hate people who do not look like them. …” he added. “I think people also have a weird fear of people who look like them but do not believe the same thing they do fundamentally.”

Rogen did not seem to see the irony of calling out anti-Semitism right after saying that Israel “makes no sense.” This shows once again that finding success in Hollywood does not require an IQ test.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 29, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

