Seth Rogen Says He’s ‘Actively Trying To Make Less Things Starring White People’

Hollywood star and manufacturer Seth Rogen simply provided a brand-new interview in which he stated that he is “actively trying to make less things starring white people.” If that’s not bigotry, than I do not understand what is!

“I mean personally, I think I am just actively trying to make less things starring white people. And if I’m succeeding or I’m not, I’m very much looking to have a far more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group is not incredibly diverse, you know?” Rogen informed Entertainment Weekly.

“So that’s how I’ve been trying to deal with it, is just to actively take as they would say, anti-racist measures to assure that some work is done to acknowledge that Black people are very marginalized in American society,” the previous “Superbad” and “Knocked Up” star included.

Rogen has formerly stated that those who do not support the Black Lives Matter motion “don’t deserve” his motion pictures. This follows Rogen was hit with reaction for stating that Israel “makes no sense,” something that he has actually declined to excuse stating.

“Things I said were taken and chopped up, and the context literally removed from it, and if I read some of those things out of context I would also probably be upset about it,” he told…