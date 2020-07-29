Seth Rogen says he was ‘fed a huge amount of lies’ about Israel

Seth Rogen, who attended Jewish schools and camps growing up in Canada, opened up this week about his heritage, his views on Israel and antisemitism

Seth Rogen says he's glad his father warned him about antisemitism from a young age and reveals he was fed a 'huge amount of lies' about Israel as a child and didn't know the Jewish state was created where Palestinians were living.

The Hollywood actor, who attended Jewish schools and camps growing up in Canada, opened up this week about his heritage, his views on Israel and antisemitism.

‘I remember my dad frankly telling me, “People hate Jews. Just be aware of that. They just do,”‘ Rogen said in an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

The actor revealed he didn’t know much about the history of the land where Israel and Palestine are located.

‘As a Jewish person I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life,’ the actor said.

‘They never tell you that, “Oh, by the way, there were people there”. They make it seem like it was just like sitting there, like the f***ing door’s open.

‘They forget to include the fact to every young Jewish person.’

More than 700,000 Palestinians fled during the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel.

‘To me it just seems an antiquated thought process,’ he said.

‘If it is for religious reasons, I don’t agree with it, because I think religion is silly. If it is for truly the preservation of Jewish people, it makes no sense, because again, you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place – especially when that place is proven to be pretty volatile, you know?’

Both Rogen and Maron, who is also Jewish, said they would never live in Israel.

Maron acknowledge: ‘We’re gonna p**s off a bunch of Jews’.

The 38-year-old actor was speaking to fellow comedian Maron to promote his new film The American Pickle.

The comedy centers on a Jewish immigrant in the 1920s who falls into a vat of pickle brine, is preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn.