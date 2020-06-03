Seth Rogen Personalizes ‘F**k Off’ Messages To Each Of His ‘All Lives Matter’ Trolls!

When it involves anti-Black Lives Matter trolls, Seth Rogen provides few f**ks — however he has quite a lot of “f**k off”s to offer them!

The Long Shot star discovered his Instagram feedback infested with “All Lives Matter” advocates on Monday after he took to the social web site to share a Black Lives Matter post.

Sharing a photograph of the three highly effective phrases with a yellow background, the comic wrote merely:

“If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

While most of his followers cheered on the star for utilizing his platform to lift consciousness amid the continuing protests following the dying of George Floyd, a few of Seth’s followers needed to advertise one other message as an alternative: All Lives Matter.

Yes, the dreaded All Lives Matter. The Menace to Understanding. The Enemy of Evolution. The phrase that makes you wish to break your telephone in half, flip towards the heavens and scream:

“OBVIOUSLY all lives matter, which is why we want to protect the ones being brutalized by law enforcement! We actually all agree except that you’re trivializing this very real struggle!”

But as everyone knows, social media’s no place to come back to an understanding. Ha ha, no… it’s a spot for savage clapbacks!

So how did Rogen reply to his All Lives Matter critics? By doling out personalised “f**k off”s to every of them!

In response to 1 person who wrote:

“#alllivesmatter. People making this only about blacks. When its about all races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don’t show wtf these people were doing to get in trouble in the first place”

Rogen wrote:

“f**k off!”

LOLz!

The 38-year-old had even much less endurance when somebody wrote:

Rogen’s response?

“f**k off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore… Stop watching my s**t.”

When one other follower commented:

“All lives matter. Because all life is precious. No life is more important than another”

…he shot again:

“shut the f**k up.”

And when a person wrote:

“All lives matter we all bleed red facts!!!!!”

Rogen replied:

“f**k off. Facts!!!!”

Well, he’s not doing a lot to teach the opposite facet, however at the very least it’s humorous! You know, in a laugh-so-you-don’t-cry sort of means…

What do U take into consideration Seth’s “f**k off”-fest, Perezcious readers?