Sesame Street Covid Town Hall

“The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents” aired on Saturday morning and tackled issues including summer safety, play dates, schooling and how young ones and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

The 60-minute special featured experts and Sesame Street characters — including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover. Together, they answered questions submitted by families.

The event was moderated by CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill, and, obviously, Big Bird.

Dr. Gupta played an accordion for a song about caring

After just a little little convincing from Elmo, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby, Gupta bought out an accordion to play a large opening song.

Everyone, including Hill, sang along to the tune about how precisely we should take care of each other throughout the pandemic, because “like birds of a feather, we’re in this together.”

The song went through the alphabets of the word ‘care’: C is for covering your face with a mask, A is for a park and staying six feet apart, R is for remembering to wash the hands, and E is for everyone’s job to help the others.

Turns out Dr. Gupta has some hidden talents we didn’t learn about!

Some young ones wondered once they could visit their grand-parents

Kane, a 5-year-old from California, and Oscar, a 7-year-old from Kansas, wanted to know when it will be safe to hug their grandparents again.

While spending so much time far from family has been very difficult for everyone, we do it to help keep each other safe. But in accordance with Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, it may be possible to start seeing family members again.

“One of the most important things though is that we always tell the truth,” Acton said.

“If we’re not feeling good, we should tell an adult that we don’t feel good because that’s not a good time to go visit. But your family might decide now might be an OK time to go visit.”

While everyone is beginning to really miss their family and friends, it’s important to understand that we are all in this together, and what counts most is keeping one another safe.

What about play dates with friends?

A large amount of kiddos had the same question: can each goes back to having play dates?

While its fundamentally up to our parents if we can visit our friends or ask them to sleepover, there is certainly another method for families to keep social with friends.

“Families are picking other families to pair up with, so you kind of become two families that get together and that’s the same families you always get together with and that helps you keep safe as well,” Acton said.

It’s also extremely important to make sure both you along with your friend are not feeling sick when seeing one another.

If you’re visiting a friend, Gupta added it’s also best if you use the bathroom before the play date to help you avoid the threat of sharing a lot of spaces.

The muppets sang for crucial workers

Some of well known Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Grover, and Abby Cadabby, sang a song dedicated to thanking all the heroes in our neighborhoods.

Photos and videos of crucial workers, including doctors, building industry workers, cashiers, and firefighters, were displayed on the screen while the trio sang the catchy tune.

“Thank you to all the amazing heroes out there, helping and caring for others,” Abby Cadabby said.

Raya, a muppet in India, showed off how he passes the time

Millions of children around the globe are still isolating at home since the coronavirus pandemic continues. For Raya, a muppet in India, shared his own experiences.

While schools continue to be closed, Raya got to go right to the park where he practiced social distancing while meeting his friend.

“I waved to him from throughout the park and I even gave him an air [high] five,” Raya said. “It was great to see him, even at a distance.”

These siblings desired to know if it was safe to go to the beach

Eight-year-old Alec and his sister, 11-year-old Angelina, asked Gupta if the coronavirus might be spread at the beach.

“When you’re outside, you’re going to be much safer than when you’re inside,” Gupta answered. “So outside is good, I think a lot of people should remember that. It’s probably healthy both physically and mentally.”

Gupta encouraged the siblings to head out at times when there are not too many people around. He also reminded us of the importance to always maintain social distancing and wash our hands whenever we use shared spaces, like bathrooms.

Acton also gave some fun ideas on the best way to social distance outdoors, like drawing a large circle in the sand around ourselves and our house at the beach.

US gymnasts shared how they truly are working out at home

Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, teammates on the gold-medal winning US gymnastics squad at the 2016 Olympics, joined town hall to speak about how they are staying active while being home.

Now that gyms are open, Biles said it hasn’t been easy getting back to the swing of things. Before that, the gymnast was doing Zoom work outs.

Hernandez got a fresh coach: her dog, who regularly interrupted her when attempting to practice some of her skills.

Both women were supposed to attend the 2020 Summer Olympics, which has been delayed until next year. Despite the disappointing news, Biles and Hernandez agreed that the world’s health comes first.

“It was kind of tough, it was like getting the rug swept out from underneath you,” Hernandez said. “Nobody was really expecting anything that happened this year to happen so we’re all just hanging in there and trying to make the best of it that we can.”

The gymnasts encouraged kids to keep positive and discover things that makes them happy, like cooking, working out, or watching a common shows.

How to answr fully your children’s many ‘why’ questions

Jaime Dapper, a mother of three from Las Vegas, said her young ones are “constantly asking ‘why, why, why?'” She desired to know how much, or how little, she should show them.

Children are full of curiosity, and it’s through these questions that they find out more about the world around them. To educate young ones and answer their questions without overwhelming them, parents should only answer the main one question asked, said Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop.

Giving children an excessive amount of information can result in worry and anxiety, Truglio said.

“If you don’t know the answer, it’s OK to say, ‘I don’t know, but let’s find out together,'” she said.