Sesame Place worker undergoes surgery after assault over mask policy: Police

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania — Police say a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in Bucks County, Pennsylvania was assaulted over the weekend for reminding two park guests to wear their masks.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the amusement park in Langhorne. Sesame Place reopened this summer with a strict mask policy in place.

Police said the 17-year-old reminded a male and female guest about the mandatory mask policy.

According to police, the two guests responded to the request in an aggressive manner, closing the distance on the teenager which caused him to back up.

Police said both guests then struck the 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face, knocking him to the ground.

“He was aggressively punched by both the female and the male,” Middletown Township Police Lieutenant Stephen Forman said.

The male and female guest, along with their party, then exited the park.

“A 17-year-old working at a children’s theme park, trying to earn extra money for school, for college, etc., should not be subjected to a violent physical assault,” Forman stated.

The teenager was taken to nearby St. Mary Medical Center where he underwent surgery for injuries to his jaw and teeth.

The suspects’ vehicle was identified and Middletown Township worked with Sesame Place security in reviewing surveillance…