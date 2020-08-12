Sesame Place employee punched in the face for enforcing park’s mask policy

The 17- year-old employee was “aggressively punched by both a female and a male,” on Sunday at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, according to Middletown Township Police Lieutenant StephenForman The park lies simply 26 miles beyondPhiladelphia
.
The amusement park resumed late July with a mask policy in place that requireds face masks be used in all public areas. Failure to adhere to the park’s policy will restrict visitors from going into or staying in the park, their site states.
Police have actually not determined the attackers or launched info on the parkemployee They are “working with Sesame, recovering all of their video and reservations forms because people have to buy the tickets in advance now, we were able to get tentative ID’s,” Forman informed WPVI.
After punching the employee, both visitors left, together with their celebration, …