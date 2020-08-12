Sesame Place employee punched in the face for enforcing park’s mask policy

The 17- year-old employee was “aggressively punched by both a female and a male,” on Sunday at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, according to Middletown Township Police Lieutenant StephenForman The park lies simply 26 miles beyondPhiladelphia

.

There was no push back when the teenager very first approached the visitors to advise them to use their masks, according to CNN affiliate WPVI But later on, when the employee advised them a 2nd time, the visitors turned violent. It’s uncertain where in the park these encounters happened.

The amusement park resumed late July with a mask policy in place that requireds face masks be used in all public areas. Failure to adhere to the park’s policy will restrict visitors from going into or staying in the park, their site states.

“Face coverings are required for guests age 2 and older while in the park except as stated here,” Sesame Place’s website reads “Guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking, or in designated relaxation areas of the park. Face coverings are not allowed in the water (e.g., the water slides and all other water attractions in the park).”