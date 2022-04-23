Before the start of the “Wake up Lao” torchlight procession in “Republic Square”, Aravot.am asked the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan how he would comment on the statements made by Ilham Aliyev about Armenia, to which the President briefly responded. “Who is Aliyev so that I can comment on what he said?” Ashot HAKOBYAN

