Today, at the reporting conference of the Chess Federation of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan was re-elected as the chairman of the organization.

“It is a great loss to transfer Leon Aronian to another team, or he will always remain a friend of our team.

“He assured me that in case of a change in the situation in Armenia, he will return to our staff,” ARF Dashnaktsutyun President Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech after the elections.

OFFICE OF THE THIRD PRESIDENT OF RA