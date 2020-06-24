Serzh Sargsyan visits Robert Kocharyan – Aysor.am – Armenian News

Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting right after the second president’s release on bail, Aysor.am reports, citing Mary Harutyunyan, a spokesperson for Sargsyan’s office.

“Yes, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan met two days after the court ruled to replace the measure of restraint against the second president to free him from custody. Serzh Sargsyan himself visited Robert Kocharyan,” she said.

Asked concerning the meeting agenda, Harutyunyan refrained from unveiling details, saying that the visit “bore a personal character”.

Victor Soghomonyan, a spokesperson for the second president’s office, also confirmed the report without elaborating further.