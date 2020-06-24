Serzh Sargsyan visits Robert Kocharyan after his release from custody – Panorama

Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan and third President Serzh Sargsyan met fleetingly after Kocharyan’s release on bail, Aysor.am reported, citing spokesperson of Sargsyan’s office Mary Harutyunyan.

“Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan met two days after the court ruled to change the second president’s preventive measure and free him from custody,” Harutyunyan said.

As to what questions the presidents discussed, the spokesperson refrained from unveiling details, saying that the visit was of “personal character”.

Spokesperson of the second president’s office Viktor Soghomonyan also confirmed the report to Aysor.am, but did not elaborate further.