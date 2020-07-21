Serzh Sargsyan visits Artsakh – Panorama

Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has arrived in Artsakh on Tuesday. As the Office of the former President reported, the visit is of private nature during which Sargsyan will visit his mother and meet friends.
Sargsyan is also set to visit Amaras Monastery to get familiarized with the reconstruction works on the spot as discussed during the recent video conference with the responsible people for renovation.
