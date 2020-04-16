Serzh Sargsyan: The time has come and I am ready to answer all questions – Panorama

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan says he’s ready to reveal particulars from the Four-Day April War and answer all questions of reporters as soon as the state of emergency is lifted in Armenia.

“Dear journalists, consider me, I am extra occupied with speaking to the media than you, just because I don’t have anything to cover. In truth, the time has come and I am ready to answer all questions,” mentioned the ex-president, who was going to attend a particular assembly of the National Assembly fee for the investigation of hostilities launched by Azerbaijan towards Artsakh in April 2016.

Sargsyan mentioned he had requested the fee to maintain the session together with his participation after the tip of the state of emergency, however the fee thought-about it expedient to maintain the session on April 16 because the state of emergency was prolonged.

“Therefore, in reality, I am disadvantaged of that chance as the difficulty is so vital that I won’t fulfill you or the general public by answering one to two questions,” he mentioned “I promise that once the state of emergency is over, I will invite all the media outlets operating in Armenia and I will answer all questions related to the April events.”

“To settle the situation a little, I think that my office will issue a statement at the moment or in a few minutes. Please get acquainted with that statement and allow me to participate in the meeting of the commission,” Serzh Sargsyan mentioned.