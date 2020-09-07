Serzh Sargsyan: The Armenian team suffered from a deplorable use of double standards – Panorama

Armenia’s former president, President of the Chess Federation of Armenia has sent a letter to FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, following the dramatic and controversial quarter-finals of the FIDE Online Olympiad 2020.

To remind, our team withdrew from the tournament after FIDE rejection of its appeal over Haik Martirosyan losing a game due to internet disconnection.

“On behalf of the Armenian Chess Federation, I express my gratitude to FIDE and to you personally for organizing the inaugural Online Chess Olympiad amid the ongoing pandemic situation,” Sargsyan wrote, adding: Strong with 190 member nations and in its capacity of the most important chess authority in the world, the International Chess Federation is vested with great responsibility in terms of developing and disseminating chess across the globe. The Online Olympiad was an attempt to bolster international chess activities and offer another chess festival to chess fans and chess players around the world.

Sargsyan has notes, that in an effort to turn the tournament into reality, FIDE and its partners exerted a lot of effort and dedication. The Armenian Chess Federation appreciates FIDE’s and your personal contribution to the tournament.

“I should note with much regret that perhaps due to some rush and insufficient assessment of key…