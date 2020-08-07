Serzh Sargsyan starts answering questions of public interest – Panorama

Armenia’s 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan is beginning to address questions of public interest as assured previously, his workplace stated in a declaration.

The video being launched and 5 brief videos to follow, which are entitled “Let’s speak openly: Serzh Sargsyan on the April War,” will be the ex- president’s very first and direct interaction with the public given that 2018.

Sargsyan has actually consistently specified that when the time comes he will address all questions dealt with to him that are of any issue to the public, with the subject of the 2016 war being initially in line.

Earlier on April 16, the previous president had actually assured to hold a press conference right away after completion of the coronavirus state of emergency situation in Armenia to address all questions associated to the April 2016 occasions.

However, the continuously prolonged state of emergency situation in the nation made it difficult to hold such a press conference, due to which the format of brief videos was selected, the workplace stated.

“This format will not change the prepared conventional press conference, however will just precede them in the existing scenario.

Serzh Sargsyan desires every resident to have the chance to speak with him personally on concerns of public interest, on what really occurred, providing the truths, along with his vision on the future of Armenia,” the …