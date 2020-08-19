Serzh Sargsyan started the press conference with a tribute to memory of April war heroes – Panorama

Armenia’s 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan started his very first press conference aft resignation on Wednesday on the subject of April war 2016. Before the start, Sargsyan contacted the individuals to pay tribute to memory of the fallen serviceman in the April War of 2016.

“First, let me recall Adam Sahakyan and Gevorg Vardanyan as todays marks their birthday anniversary. Glory to them and our gratitude to their parents and relatives, to all those who remember them and pay tribute to their memory,” Sargsyan stated.

The previous president next thanked all press reporters present at the press conference for the active operate in the resist the pandemic and the medical professionals who risk their lives in the battle versus the illness.

Addressing the press reporters, Sargsyan stated: “Every day you meet dozens of people, interview and prepare reportages being so close to the disease. I want to thank you all,” stated Sargsyan.

To note, in April 2020 Sargsyan was questioned at the parliamentary advertisement- hoc Commission examining the April Four-Day War guaranteed to respond to all concerns of the press reporters when the circumstance with the pandemic enables and the state of emergency situation routine is loosened up in the nation.