Serzh Sargsyan reflects on impact of April War on Karabakh peace process – Panorama

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan responded to numerous concerns of public interest about the 2016 April War in a series of video messages published on the authorities Facebook page of his workplace on Friday.

The 5 brief videos entitled “Let’s talk openly: Serzh Sargsyan on the April War” are the ex- president’s very first effort of direct interaction with the general public since 2018.

Part 5:

– How did the April War impact the continuous settlements over the serene resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute?

– I am thankful that we handled to ensure that the war did not bring any advantage to Azerbaijan.

You might keep in mind Aliyev stating that he was being prompted “behind closed doors” to acknowledge the self-reliance of Nagorno-Karabakh Of course, this is the most direct proof of our diplomatic accomplishments.

– Was there any other enhancement in the peace talks in the wake of the April War?

– The Vienna andSt Petersburg declarations were amongst our diplomatic accomplishments undoubtedly. Following the hostilities, the OSCE Minsk Group released a declaration to the result that the 1994 tripartite ceasefire contract stayed in force.

– Do you believe the Armenian side could obtain itself of the discussed diplomatic accomplishments?

– The Minsk Group co- chairing nations specified at the greatest level that …