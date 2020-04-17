Serzh Sargsyan questioned at the National Security Service, defense team confirms – Panorama

Armenia’s previous head of state Serzh Sargsyan was questioned at the Investigative division of the National Security Service recently, Sargsyan’s defense team stated in a launched declaration on Friday.

According to it, the instance, nonetheless, does not describe a criminal query right into corruption.

“Reports disseminated by some media sources that a new criminal case has been instituted against the RA third president Serzh Sargsyan are pure disinformation. We urge to avoid disseminating false reports,” the declaration stated.