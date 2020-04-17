Serzh Sargsyan questioned at the National Security Service, defense team confirms – Panorama

Armenia’s previous head of state Serzh Sargsyan was questioned at the Investigative division of the National Security Service recently, Sargsyan’s defense team stated in a launched declaration on Friday.
According to it, the instance, nonetheless, does not describe a criminal query right into corruption.
“Reports disseminated by some media sources that a new criminal case has been instituted against the RA third president Serzh Sargsyan are pure disinformation. We urge to avoid disseminating false reports,” the declaration stated.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն’ նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: