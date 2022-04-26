Today, at the RPA headquarters, the third President of the Republic of Armenia, RPA President Serzh Sargsyan hosted the delegation led by Lars Hansel, Head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s Europe’s North America Office.

Within the framework of the cooperation, the parties discussed bilateral relations, current and outlined cooperation programs.

At the request of the German side, Serzh Sargsyan presented the Republican approaches to the Artsakh issue, as well as to the latest regional and global developments.

President Sargsyan also thanked Thomas Shrapel, Head of the Foundation’s South Caucasus Office, for his fruitful and fruitful work.