Serzh Sargsyan paid tribute to the memory of Andranik Margaryan – Panorama

Former President of Armenia, the President of Republican Party Serzh Sargsyan went to today the Komitas pantheon and put a wreath at the tomb of state in addition to political determine Andranik Margaryan.

As the press workplace at the third leader reported, Sargsyan was combined with former gran Taron Margaryan, the child of Andranik Margaryan.

To note, Margaryan served because the Prime Minister of Armenia from 12 May 2000, whenever the President appointed your pet, until his / her death about 25 March 2007. He was a fellow member of the Republican Party of Armenia.