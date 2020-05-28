Serzh Sargsyan on Republic Day: One of lessons from history is to give due credit to heroes – Panorama

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan issued a congratulatory message on Republic Day celebrated on 28 May. The message reads:

“Dear compatriots, congratulations on Republic Day!

This day is of particular significance for the Armenian folks, and it stands out among the many state holidays, which have a good time the May victories.

In 1918, our folks – servicemen, farmers, intellectuals and clergy – waged an unequal struggle towards the Turkish common military in Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan, and Gharakilisa: they fought to the final and finally stopped the advance of Turkish invaders.

During the May heroic battles, the ringing bells of the Mother Cathedral appeared like a name to arms and a name for nationwide battle for trustworthy Armenians. It was a battle for survival, the place the Armenians couldn’t however rely on their very own power. And this is one of an important lessons of history.

“Nobody cares for us with the idea of providing tangible assistance. We cannot but rely on our own resources in both defending the frontline and in enforcing public order in the country,” wrote Aram Manukyan, one of the brightest figures in our history, simply months earlier than the May heroic battles.

History as soon as once more teaches us to rely before everything on our personal power and never foolishly waste away our property; not to draw up dividing strains and weaken our ethnic immunity via incompetent rule, particularly when the adversary cynically distorts history and regrets its failure to carry to completion what it had deliberate a century in the past.

We will face once more the identical menace if we don’t be taught lessons from history. One of these lessons is to give due credit to heroes in any other case nations will likely be subjected to new trials that may be deadly.

Tovmas Nazarbekyan, Movses Silikyan, Garegin Nzhdeh and lots of different nice commanders and officers, who topped the May battles with an excellent victory, have been declared traitors to the nation, persecuted by the authorities of their very own nation, shot or spent the final years of their lives in prisons and exile.

Of course, time places every thing as an alternative. Today, generations are educated by the instance of these heroes of our May victories, their names are commemorated and glorified on public holidays, however they weren’t given what they deserved throughout their lifetime, which was a greatest mistake. One shouldn’t rely solely on the fairest of instances. We want to examine the lessons of the previous so as not to keep away from the earlier errors

At this very time a couple of century in the past, the Armenian folks not solely survived the menace of extermination, but additionally restored the unbiased statehood in a small half of their historic homeland. Just three years earlier than that, our folks, who have been subjected to genocide by Ottoman Turkey in Western Armenia and suffered many inhumane deprivations and sufferings all through their history, reaffirmed their will to reside. No one can threaten a nation that boasts a strong military, effectively-established state establishments, unity and a preventing spirit.

The May victories undoubtedly grew to become attainable owing to our heroic troopers’ dedication to the protection of their homeland, their nice religion in Armenia’s salvation and shiny future. The Armenian folks, who made their march of millennia unstoppable in a single tough interval of history, received the correct to reside and create of their homeland. Only a 12 months later, in May 1919, the Council of Ministers determined to discovered a college in Yerevan, the capital of the battle-torn newly unbiased Republic of Armenia. Doesn’t this characterize our folks?

Eternal glory to those that restored the unbiased Armenian statehood and to these courageous statesmen who selflessly laid the foundations of the First Republic of Armenia! Let us be worthy of their heroic deeds and immortal reminiscence of our heroic ancestors.

Congratulations once more on the Republic Day! I want all of us peaceable work, excessive sense of civic accountability and consciousness and devotion to our nationwide objectives.

Long reside the Republic of Armenia!

Glory to the Armenian nation!”