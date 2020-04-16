Serzh Sargsyan: I have never been guided by conspiracy theories – Panorama

The hearing of Armenia’s previous President Serzh Sargsyan at the legislative payment analyzing the 2016 April War lasted for 5 hrs and also finished mins back.

“I have made sure that my decision to participate in the hearing of the parliamentary commission was justified. The hearing went normal in an atmosphere of mutual respect, and I am happy that I could provide additional information about the April war,” Sargsyan informed press reporters at a brief instruction after completion of the legislative payment resting.

Sargsyan following kept in mind that he had no possibility to take all inquiries not as a result of to the privacy of the details however, for the reality he aspires to connect later on. “My aim is clear to give the public an actual and true information about military activities that resulted in the victory of our Armed Forces, civil society and the people in general not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic front.”

The previous head of state once more emphasized that he would certainly address all inquiries of press reporters once the state of emergency situation is raised inArmenia As to the theories of conspiracy, Sargsyan stated: “Let me just stress that I have neither been guided by conspiracy theories nor the world, our partners, allies, tried to plot against the Armenian people. Apparently, we have enemies, but we also enjoy the friendships of numerous partners. I would recommend not to let conspiracies guide you,” Sargsyan included.