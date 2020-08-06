Serzh Sargsyan holds phone call with Catholicos Aram I – Panorama

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday held a telephone discussion with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I, to reveal acknowledgements over Tuesday’s lethal surge at the port of Beirut, which triggered many casualties and damage.

Sargsyan used his inmost acknowledgements and compassion to the friendly individuals of Lebanon, wanting the victims’ loved ones endurance and guts, in addition to a quick healing to the hurt, his workplace reported.

The previous president asked about the condition of Armenians in Beirut, the damage triggered to Armenian companies, cultural and spiritual centers. In his capability of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Luys Foundation, Serzh Sargsyan revealed preparedness to add to their rehab.