Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Friday held a telephone conversation with renowned Armenian poet, publicist Razmik Davoyan, his office reported.

Serzh Sargsyan offered Mr. Davoyan birthday greetings and best wishes on his 80th birth anniversary. President Sargsyan in addition has sent the well-known intellectual a congratulatory message, which reads:

“Dear Mr. Davoyan,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your 80th birthday.

You are one particular happy writers who throughout their lifetime enjoyed thousands of readers’ love and appreciation. Your art is appraised far beyond Armenia’s borders throughout your works translated into different languages. My family and I are among your devoted readers.

I am sincerely glad that the services to the Motherland have been appreciated by hawaii, both throughout the Soviet years and following Armenia’s independence. Being probably one of the most prominent figures of modern Armenian poetry and a full time income legend of Armenian literature, you have bridged two different epochs: you carry in you the memories, anxieties, hopes, disappointments, struggles and dreams of your time, and sometimes the bitterness of reality.

One can scarcely overestimate the ability of your art, which has its source in the philosophy of “vital energy transfer.” Your boundless devotion to the Armenian Army that came to light since the initial days of Armenia’s independence deserves special appreciation. “I have an inner conviction that our guys standing at the border need my word,” you once said. I’ve had many opportunities to see you next to our soldiers together with your honest and straightforward attitude.

Congratulations again on your jubilee! I wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy and ever new creative achievements.”