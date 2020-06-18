Serzh Sargsyan attends EPP Eastern Partnership video conference – Panorama

Third President of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday took part in a Brussels-hosted video conference of European People’s Party (EPP) Eastern Partnership leaders, chaired by EPP President Donald Tusk, Sargsyan’s office reported.

The meeting was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, heads of state and government of several political parties representing EPP-member Eastern Partnership countries, opposition leaders from EPP-member states, as well as representatives of the EPP leadership, Eastern Partnership countries, Euronest and the European Parliament.

President Sargsyan delivered a speech, by which he touched upon several important issues associated with Armenia’s domestic, foreign policies and security. He spoke about the current health and socio-economic situation in the united states, as well as about another exceptionally dangerous part of the internal political situation due to the incompetent management of the incumbent authorities of Armenia, which can be suffering from the political virus of populism. He briefed his European partners on Armenia’s latest domestic developments that the Executive Board of the Republican Party of Armenia strongly condemned in a statement issued yesterday.

Serzh Sargsyan next touched upon the EU-Armenia cooperation agenda and, for the reason that context, the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which was signed between the EU and Armenia as early as in 2017. President Sargsyan noted that the newest Armenian government has did not make effective efforts in this direction.

Highlighting the necessity to ensure stability and security in the South Caucasus and defy the emerging regional challenges, Serzh Sargsyan expressed his concern over Azerbaijan’s continued violations of the ceasefire regime amid the worldwide pandemic.

President Sargsyan urged his partners to unconditionally support a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of those fundamental axioms repeatedly stated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.