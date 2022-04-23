The third president of Armenia, RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan assures that during his presidency there was no demand from the international community to lower the status bar of Artsakh.

The journalists inquired today whether such a demand was made before Serzh Sargsyan, the President responded. “No, what does it mean? I think it is not appropriate to answer such questions on our feet, but, nevertheless, Azerbaijan did not want to talk about any benchmark since 1988, is that a fact?” which should have forced us to give up our goals, of course not. “

The third President of the Republic of Armenia mentioned that all the documents are there. Nkol Pashinyan should be demanded, what was offered to him in 2019 and, in general, what is the benchmark for him.