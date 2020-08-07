Serzh Sargsyan addresses April War-related issues (Parts 1-4) – Panorama

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan responded to a number of concerns of public interest in 4 brief videos launched on Friday.

The videos entitled “Let’s speak openly: Serzh Sargsyan on April War” is the ex- president’s very first direct interaction with the general public given that 2018.

Question: What avoided you from speaking up?

Serzh Sargsyan: I kept quiet for a long period of time since I didn’t wish to get worse the circumstance in our nation, deepening the polarization and additional dividing our society. 2018 was a really psychological year. Chaos and hostility were growing day by day, making just our opponents pleased. And because psychological environment a substantial part of our society was not all set to hear basic facts. It required time for everybody to comprehend the circumstance by themselves. But we will speak about all this in information.

Question: Did the April War query committee learn the reality? What is it?

Serzh Sargsyan: The reality is the following: in April 2016, our aggressive next-door neighbor [Azerbaijan] assaulted us and lost.

Question: You were implicated of losing 800 hectares of land throughout the AprilWar Was it actually a triumph?

Serzh Sargsyan: Yes, it was absolutely a.