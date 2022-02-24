DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

ON APPOINTING SERYOGHA STEPANYAN HEAD OF MORAL-PSYCHOLOGICAL DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMED FORCES OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 133, Part 1 of the Constitution, as well as Article 35.1, Part 1 of the Law on Military Service and the Status of a Soldier, Article 36, Part 1, Clause 1 of the Law.

To appoint Seryozha STEPANYAN Head of the Moral Support Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

AUTHORIZING AUTHORITIES

A. SIMONYAN