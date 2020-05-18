Serving Metropolitan police officer charged with sexual assault | UK news

A serving Metropolitan police officer has actually been charged with sexually attacking a lady at a resort while working.

Scotland Yard stated on Monday that COMPUTER Rudvelle Walters, 47, had actually been charged with sexual assault on a woman as well as tried sexual assault on a woman.

The fees associate with an event that supposedly happened at a resort in High Road, Wembley, at concerning 5am on February 5, 2019 when the officer was on obligation, the pressure included.

Walters, that is affixed to the North West Command Unit, will certainly show up at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, police stated.

The Met stated that its Directorate of Professional Standards was educated, the officer was apprehended on 6 February and afterwards charged on 15 May.

He is presently on limited responsibilities as well as his condition is being examined, it included.