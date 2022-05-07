“It was an honor for thousands of people to serve in the army, and now it is an honor,” military figure, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan told Pastinfo, answering the question why there are any government figures in recent days. He persistently tries to spread “fear and intimidation” with the army among the citizens who have taken to the streets these days.

It should be reminded that the other day the chairman of the NA Committee on Defense and Security, Andranik Kocharyan, a deputy of the ruling CP faction, suggested discussing the issue of involving the citizens who were brought to the police for participating in various actions of disobedience.

Commenting on Kocharyan’s statement, Movses Hakobyan said ․

“Serving in the army was, perhaps, a punishment for Andranik Kocharyan if he tries to react in such a way to the citizens brought from the street struggle.”