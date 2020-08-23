Server seriously injured in hit-and-run outside north side restaurant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)– The owner of a restaurant on Milwaukee’s north side is requiring the neighborhood’s aid after among her servers was injured in a hit-and-run outside business.

Employees at Paloma Taco and Tequila stated around 1 a.m. on Saturday,Aug 22, Nikki Zanis was ignoring the restaurant and through the crossway at 55th and North when she was struck by a vehicle. They stated the suspect didn’t even leave the vehicle prior to speeding off, leaving Zanis lying in the middle of the street.

Employees stated witnesses called 911 and authorities appeared within minutes. She was given Froedtert Hospital with severe injuries.

Pattie Ford, the owner of Paloma Taco and Tequila, asked consumers to stop in in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday,Aug 22 to contribute in Zanis’ healing efforts. Regular consumers put in to reveal their assistance for the cherished server and good friend.

The restaurant even developed a beverage in her honor, the Nikki Love Cocktail.

“All of these people ordering the Nikki Love — they love her. Her personality is nothing but the best. She doesn’t have a negative bone in her body. Anybody that’s met her knows that,” Ford stated.

…