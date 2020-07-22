Serta Ergonomic Executive Office Motion Technology, Adjustable Mid Back Desk Chair with Lumbar Support, Black Bonded Leather



Help promote strength and flexibility in your back while you work with the Serta Ergonomic Executive Office Chair. This ergonomic office chair helps users become more productive and efficient by maximizing lower back support and comfort while seated. Its unique Back in Motion Active Seat Technology swivels the lumbar forward, providing the same effects as a pelvic tilt exercise by promoting spinal movement and flexibility in your core. Push-button adjustable armrests and pneumatic height adjustment allow the leather office chair to be quickly and easily customized to find the right fit for you. The multilayered cushions are soft yet supportive, so you’ll feel refreshed even after a long day.

BACK IN MOTION TECHNOLOGY: Tilts the seat forward to promote strength and flexibility in your core

PERFORMANCE FEATURES: Push-button adjustable armrests and convenient cable-actuated levers

GREAT FOR WORK OR PLAY: Helps keep you comfortable and relaxed whether you’re working or kicking back

VERSATILE AND MOBILE: Adjustable height settings, convenient swivel design, and large-diameter rolling casters