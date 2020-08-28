Serta Ashland Ergonomic Home Office Chair with Memory Foam Cushioning, Chrome-Finished Stainless Steel Base, 360-Degree Mobility, Gray (47140)



Price: $219.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 22:33:11 UTC – Details)



Take your home office up a notch with the Serta Ashland Home Office Desk Chair. Great for stylized home office spaces or entertainment rooms, this trendy chair combines chic modern design with enhanced comfort features. The memory foam cushions in the seat and arms keep you comfortable and supported during work or play. A chrome-finished stand offers 360-degree swiveling and height control, so you can adjust the chair to fit any space. The Serta Ashland Ergonomic Home Office Chair comes in a variety of colors in bonded leather or fabric to upgrade the look and comfort of your home, office, or entertainment space.

STYLISH AND FUNCTIONAL: A seamless combination of chic design and enhanced comfort

SIGNATURE SERTA COMFORT: Memory foam cushions in the seat and arms keep you comfortable and supported

FITS YOUR SPACE: Height-adjustable settings are great for a variety of users and work spaces

360-DEGREE SWIVEL: Chrome-finished stainless steel base with adjustable height control

ROLLING BASE: Casters offer easy mobility