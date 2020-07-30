Serta AIR Health and Wellness Executive Office Chair High Back Ergonomic for Lumbar Support Task Swivel, Bonded Leather, Light Gray



The Serta Executive Office Chair effectively responds to your movement to keep you comfortable all day long. This ergonomic office chair comes with AIR Lumbar Technology, a support feature that flexes and pivots with your body as you lean and twist to ensure proper posture. Layered body pillows and padded armrests provide a serene and tranquil seating experience. The perforated center area of the seatback adds refreshing breathability, and ergonomic seat-side levers offer convenient height and tilt adjustments. This desk chair is upholstered in soft, supple bonded leather and features contrast stitching for a stylish touch.

AIR LUMBAR TECHNOLOGY: Lumbar cushions pivot when you move to provide back support and help improve posture

EXECUTIVE STYLE: Bonded leather with contrast stitching.Material of Frame:Wood

ALL DAY COMFORT: Seat-side cable-actuated levers offer convenient height and tilt adjustments

SMOOTH ROLLING: Multi-surface, dual-wheel designer casters make it easy to move around