For nine days now, Serob Gasparyan, the brother of Rustam Gasparyan, the commander of the “Black Leopard” detachment, and the chairman of the “Black Leopard” military-patriotic NGO, has been in Freedom Square. Today Serob Gasparyan told Aravot.am. “Nine days ago, I came to Freedom Square with some” Black Leopard “guys, where Pavlik Manukyan joined us. There was no one in this square at that time. That day I spoke and said: I will be the Catholicos who rang the bells in 1918 and I went out to ring the bells. Today I am glad that there are already many people in the square. I believe we will finish everything in a few days. I have not called yet. There are many supporters who come, ask and wait for my call. I have been communicating with the people for nine days to understand the intention of the people, what the people think, whom they like and whom they do not like. Thank God what I thought was happening is happening.

There are forces that give different qualifications to the people. I do not accept that. The Armenian nation is noble, the Armenian nation is not a traitor, the Armenian nation is united, and we will soon see the strength of the strong arm of the Armenian nation. I mean genetically Armenian. ”

Ashot HAKOBYAN