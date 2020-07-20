Serj Tankian calls for media attention to Azerbaijani threats to bomb Armenian nuke plant – Armenian News

US-Armenian rock star Serj Tankian has addressed Azerbaijan’s recent threats to bomb the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, raising the urgency of a proper media coverage of the issue.

“Ask the media: When does one UN member state (Azerbaijan) threatening to launch missile strikes against its neighbor’s (Armenia) nuclear power station (Mestsamor) become newsworthy?” the System of a Down lead vocalist asked on Instagram, where he also shared a post by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Tankian had earlier published an image of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, describing him as a “petro-oligarchic leader”.

“We will never see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia till the Azeri people themselves have proper leadership and a say in their own destiny,” the musician wrote.

Azerbaijan threatened to launch missile attacks on the Metsamor nuclear plant on Thursday, four days after its combat troops provoked deadly clashes along the state border with Armenia.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Vagif Dargahli said they have sufficiently powerful missile systems to strike the nuclear plant “with precision”.