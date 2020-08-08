‘Serie A was our main goal’ – Bonucci plays down Juventus’ Champions League exit

They may have won the Scudetto for a record ninth straight season, but Juve’s European woes continued on Friday with elimination at the hands of Lyon

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci claimed that his team-mates would not dwell too long on Friday’s Champions League exit, as the club’s first priority was to retain Serie A.

The Italian giants picked up the Scudetto for the ninth consecutive season in July, beating out Inter, Lazio and Atalanta at the summit.

Despite that success, though, the warning signs for Maurizio Sarri’s men were there, after suffering four defeats and winning just three of their last nine league games following the restart.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo led them to a comeback victory over Lyon following Memphis Depay’s early penalty, but the French side advanced on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate.

Elimination comes as a huge blow to Juventus, who failed to advance past the quarter-final stage for the third successive season in spite of signing all-time Champions League record goalscorer Ronaldo in 2018, but Bonucci insists that the league was their real objective for 2019-20.

“We are upset. We knew that a game like this could happen, where they would sit back and wait for us to come with the ball,” the defender explained to reporters after the…