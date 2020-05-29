Serie A to resume on 20 June, Italy’s sports minister confirms – Panorama

Italy’s Serie A will return on 20 June, the nation’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed, accordig to BBC News.

Serie A was suspended on 9 March, with Juventus main the desk by a degree with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

Players returned to particular person coaching earlier this month earlier than group periods restarted this week.

On 20 May the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) set a 20 August deadline for ending the 2019-20 season.

The FIGC additionally stated it meant for the highest three divisions to be performed to a conclusion and that if any of them ought to restart after which cease once more, a shorter different of a play-off would have to be devised.

Massimo Cellino, who owns Serie A backside facet Brescia, stated resuming was a “crazy decision”.

“It’s too much for the players,” he instructed BBC World Service’s World Football present.

“We stopped [training] for two months. It is dangerous to restart it playing three games a week. So I’m worried about injuries and the hot weather which is going to be terrible in Italy more than Germany.”

But Udinese and Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong stated: “It’s lifted everybody’s spirits, As long as we can do it in the right way without too many risks and setting the right example for the country, I think it’s a good thing to be doing.”