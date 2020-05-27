Serie A meeting Italian Government to discover fate of season – Armenian News

Serie A hopes of following Germany and Spain again onto the pitch can be selected Thursday throughout a meeting with the Italian authorities which is able to decide the fate of the season in soccer-mad Italy.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora will inform Italian soccer federation and Lega Serie A bosses if the well being circumstances are proper to return after practically three months, AFP stories.

The Italian season has been on maintain since March 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed virtually 33,000 folks within the nation.

Football golf equipment returned to group coaching on May 19 however aggressive motion stays suspended till mid-June.