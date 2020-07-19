Serie A: Lecce edge towards drop after bizarre own-goal winner | Football News





Filip Jagiello’s deflected effort could have condemned Lecce to relegation

A bizarre Gabriel own-goal and a missed penalty could have condemned Lecce to relegation with a 2-1 loss at Genoa in an immediate fight for Serie A survival.

Marco Mancosu atoned for an earlier penalty miss by scoring a second-half equaliser to Antonio Sanabria’s early strike. However, nine minutes from time, Filip Jagiello’s long-range strike bounced off the post and ricocheted in off Gabriel’s straight back.

Genoa, in 17th, moved four points before Lecce in the first relegation spot with four games remaining.

Spal were relegated after losing 2-1 against Brescia, who are themselves nine points from safety and looking likely to join them in Serie B.

Udinese lost 2-1 to Napoli to remain seven points above the drop zone after Matteo Politano scored a winner deep in to injury time.

Napoli have already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup early in the day this season, however the win moved them level on points with AC Milan and something point below fifth-placed Roma, who host Inter Milan in the late kick-off with the Nerazzurri desperate to boost their title hopes.

Sampdoria came straight back from two goals down seriously to win 3-2 at Parma, and Torino lost 2-0 at Fiorentina.