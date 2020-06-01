Serie A announces fixture list for remainder of season | Football News





Serie A will get again underway with Torino vs Parma

Serie A groups will play two video games per week for the remaining of the season as soon as the league restarts on June 20.

There can be matches nearly daily from the restart till the ultimate day of the season on August 2.

There are 12 rounds of fixtures remaining, with 4 different video games additionally excellent.

Serie A will resume with these 4 matches which have been postponed from earlier rounds, beginning with Torino vs Parma and Verona vs Cagliari on June 20.

The following day sees third-placed Inter Milan host Sampdoria whereas Atalanta entertain Sassuolo.

The first full matchday can be on June 22 with three video games, together with leaders Juventus at Bologna.

Second-placed Lazio, who’re one level behind Juve, will play their first sport two days later away to Atalanta.

Juventus will host Lazio on July 20.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) issued a 40-page doc on Monday outlining strict new guidelines for the resumption of Serie A.

Teams should go on and off the pitch at completely different instances with the quantity of individuals in stadiums is restricted to 300, together with gamers, employees and journalists.

However, Italian media stories that discussions of permitting restricted numbers of followers to attend can be mentioned on the federation’s subsequent assembly.

Juventus are one level clear of Lazio on the prime of Serie A

“It’s something I really wish for with all my heart,” mentioned FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. “It’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”

The Italian Cup can be accomplished within the week earlier than Serie A restarts. The first legs of the semi-finals have already been performed: AC Milan drawing 1-1 with Juventus and Napoli profitable 1-Zero at Inter Milan.

A strict medical protocol has been put in place which incorporates the contentious, and doubtlessly problematic, regulation that if one particular person at a membership participant or employees checks optimistic for Covid-19, the complete group should go to a coaching camp retreat for 14 days.

The FIGC hopes that can be shortened if the quantity of new instances in Italy continues to lower.

“Football has never asked for shortcuts,” mentioned Gravina. “There are clear rules that allow you to continue activity, isolating an athlete or member of staff, and continuing training.

“The hope is that quickly there can be a re-evaluation, per week earlier than the beginning of the tournaments.

“We will send a new proposal in the hope that it can find space in the revision of the rules, which are today creating anxiety and worry in our sport.”