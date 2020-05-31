Serial killer Levi Bellfield ‘is set to be interviewed by police in prison’

The serial killer Levi Bellfield is set to be interviewed by police in jail about a number of unsolved violent and sexual offences courting again to 1996, it has been reported.

Detectives need to query the 52-year-old after victims got here ahead following final 12 months’s ITV drama Manhunt, which targeted on the seek for Bellfield after a homicide, in accordance to The Sun.

He was convicted in 2008 of the murders of Marsha McDonnell, 19, in 2003 and French pupil Amelie Delagrange, 22, in 2004.

In 2011 he was additionally convicted of the 2002 homicide of 13-year-old schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

A supply advised the publication: ‘There are numerous violent and sexual offences which might be being regarded into. Some got here due to publicity generated by Manhunt and a few are separate from that.

‘Bellfield is kind of an clever man, however he was not an clever prison. He had a transparent sample of behaviour, which was to stalk girls with a hammer and assault them.

‘And you do not ask to communicate to somebody in a Category A jail primarily based on one allegation — it’s a number of allegations that present a sample.’

Bellfield, who transformed to Islam and now calls himself Yusuf Rahim, is in HMP Frankland in Co Durham, serving two entire life sentences.

Fellow inmates embody Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe and Soham assassin Ian Huntley.

Milly Dowler went lacking whereas making her manner house from college and her physique was discovered in a wooden six months later.

Bellfield, who owned a wheel-clamping enterprise in west London, had a string of convictions for minor crimes prior to being arrested on suspicion of the homicide of French pupil Amélie Delagrange, 22, in August 2004.

Despite having been a suspect in the 2002 killing of Milly Dowler it was not till 2011 he was introduced to justice.