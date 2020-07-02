Serial fraudster splashed hundreds of thousands of dollars on Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags

A serial fraudster spent over half-a-million dollars on expensive products and services by using charge cards belonging to others.

Siang Ng, 29, used the lender cards to look up a storm at luxury stores throughout Melbourne, Victoria including Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

But he paid his own VIP account details and gave them his girlfriend’s address which result in his capture.

Ng, a Malaysian citizen, pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including obtaining $510,000 in financial advantage and property by deception, and attempting to obtain another $95,000.

For 12 months starting in June 2017 he was involved in an operation with three others, targeting banks in central Melbourne.

One of the group members would send a message to some other, advising them to transfer specific amounts of money, ranging between $28,000 and $42,000.

The the others would then go into a bank with fraudulent identification documents and transfer the funds from that person’s bank account, without them once you understand.

In October 2017 Ng sent a message to someone called Mel, telling them “my workers now at bank”.

Prosecutors say the texts allow it to be unclear exactly how senior Ng was in the operation.

It appeared sometimes that he was in charge of workers, but at other times sent photos of receipts which can be proof that he was carrying out a job for someone else.

Either way, County Court Judge Gavan Meredith said Ng played a significant role in a classy series of transactions.

He used other bank cards to buy smartphones, spent $2000 on Givenchy distressed sweats and t-shirts and $16980 on handbags and costume jewellery at Chanel.

He gave his girlfriend’s name and previous address at Givenchy, and used their own Chanel VIP account details.

Ng also spent $29,115 on a backpack, tote, sneaker boots, slippers, belts and a briefcase and more at Louis Vuitton.

Ng was later shown on CCTV footage, wearing the Givenchy sweats, trying to obtain a $21,000 wallet, nevertheless the transaction was declined as suspicious. It wasn’t the very first time.

Police were alerted and searched Ng’s home the following day, discovering the true luxury goods.

He’ll be sentenced later this year. Ng, whose student visa expired in 2016, is in immigration detention.