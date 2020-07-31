Sergio Reguilon: Everton bid £18m for Real Madrid left-back | Football News





Sergio Reguilon is desired by a variety of Premier League clubs

Everton have actually continued of a minimum of 3 other Premier League clubs after bidding ₤18 m for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The deal is anticipated to stimulate a flurry of activity for the 23- years of age Real academy item, who was voted the very best left-back in La Liga last season.

Reguilon played a critical function throughout a season-long loan at Sevilla, ending up being a fan preferred as he assisted them complete 4th and safe Champions League credentials.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to fill the job left by Leighton Baines – who retired on Sunday – and offer competitors for Lucas Digne.

Real rate their young star extremely, however are blessed with skill in the left-back position and dramatically require to raise funds, a reported EUR200 m (₤180 m), to assist stabilize the books.

As well as the skilled Marcelo, now 32, Real Madrid have Frenchman Ferland Mendy, who has actually taken pleasure in an outstanding season at the Bernabeu.

Sevilla stay eager to take Reguilon on loan for another season, however understand his efficiencies have actually brought him to the attention of significant groups throughout Europe.

