Sergio Perez tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss British Grand Prix – Armenian News

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez has actually checked positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s British Grand Prix, BBC Sport reported.

The Mexican is understood to be the very first Formula 1 chauffeur to test positive because the 2020 season made a belated start in Austria this month.

Perez has actually entered into self- quarantine, in addition to all his close contacts, according to F1’s track-and- trace system.

A declaration from governing body the FIA stated “procedures… have provided for swift containment”.

The declaration includes that Perez’s positive test “will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event”.

Racing Point stated Perez was “physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport”.

The group stated it prepared to get in 2 cars and trucks in the British Grand Prix and would “communicate the next steps in due course”.