Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus and misses British GP







Racing Point’s Sergio Perez has actually checked positive for coronavirus and will not participate in the British GP.

The Mexican was self-isolating and missing from the Silverstone paddock on Thursday after an ‘undetermined’ outcome resulted in a retest.

That test has actually now returned a positive result.

“Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities,” check out an FIA declaration.

“With help of the regional organiser of the British Grand Prix, regional health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a complete track and trace effort has actually been carried out and all close contacts have actually been quarantined.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event. .”

F1 have rigorous COVID-19 procedures in location and the sport’s comprehensive preparation has actually consisted of contingencies with the expectation that front-line workers would evaluate positive throughout the course of the postponed season.

