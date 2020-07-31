Sergio Perez F1’s only positive COVID-19 case before British GP



















Racing Point motorist Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus and misses out on British GP.

Sergio Perez is the only individual to have actually evaluated positive for coronavirus from practically 4,00 0 tests ahead of the British GP, F1 has actually validated.

Racing Point motorist Perez returned an undetermined and after that positive test on Thursday afternoon and has actually been changed by Nico Hulkenberg for the weekend.

It was validated on Friday night that there were no other positive tests.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday July 24 and Thursday July 30, 3,909 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel,” checked out a declaration,

“Of these, a single person, as formerly revealed, has actually evaluated positive.

“The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every seven days.”

Perez is now self-isolating, while those at Racing Point who he entered contact with him are too regardless of returning unfavorable outcomes.

Perez exposed he had actually taken a trip house to Mexico in between the Hungarian and British GPs to visit his mom and Racing Point employer Otmar Szafnauer exposed the preventative measures his group had actually been taking after his test outcomes.

“There are two members of staff that travelled with Checo, his PA and his physio,” he stated. “They’ve both evaluated unfavorable however they’re separating also, for either 7 or 10 days and after that there are 3 members of the group that did a simulator session with Checo so they didn’t actually enter into contact with him.

“As a precaution, they then stayed at home and isolated until they got a negative test so we tested them, all three are negative as well. They tested again this morning, they’re at the factory now, working from the factory, they haven’t come into the paddock but my anticipation is that they will be negative again for their second test and then thereafter we’ll see if… we’ll make a decision on whether they can come into the paddock.”

There have actually been 3 positive tests in overall because Formula 1 returned for 2020 amidst stringent COVID-19 procedures, the other 2 ahead of the last race inHungary It is comprehended neither specific operated in a front-line function.

The sport carried out 8,598 tests in between June 26-July 9, all of which returned unfavorable outcomes.